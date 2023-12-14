Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,722 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after buying an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after buying an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $350,613,000 after buying an additional 1,391,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,229 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.19. 595,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $143.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.71 and its 200-day moving average is $128.07.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.