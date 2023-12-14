Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,161 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.9% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,588. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $94.17. The stock has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

