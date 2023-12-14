Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Purchases 19,760 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 116.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE TEL traded up $4.20 on Thursday, reaching $142.09. The company had a trading volume of 453,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,161. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.32 and its 200-day moving average is $130.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $111.94 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TE Connectivity

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.