Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Purchases 37,427 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,020 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,427 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 24.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,572,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,791,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $18,929,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $299,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 388.2% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 301,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,031,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $66.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HDB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

View Our Latest Report on HDB

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.