Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,715,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 291,825 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.87% of Ternium worth $68,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 1,971.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ternium by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ternium from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Ternium Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TX traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 115,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,398. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $45.81.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Ternium’s payout ratio is 143.79%.

Ternium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.