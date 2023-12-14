Ninety One UK Ltd Has $113.51 Million Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 348,417 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 1.24% of Allegion worth $113,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 1.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 19.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.42. 235,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,146. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Vertical Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

