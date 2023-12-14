Ninety One UK Ltd Has $133.75 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 71,877 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.63% of State Street worth $133,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.1% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,911,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $598,848,000 after purchasing an additional 236,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,564,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $480,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of STT stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.60. 509,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

