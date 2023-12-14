Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,471 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $94,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after buying an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,899,660,000 after purchasing an additional 207,148 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $875,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV stock traded up $5.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.85. The stock had a trading volume of 377,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,240. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.88. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $241.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.46.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

