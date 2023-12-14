Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,162 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $77,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,293.6% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 66,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 61,444 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $1,333,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.47. The stock had a trading volume of 223,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,282. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average of $106.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.