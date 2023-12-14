Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 104,420 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 1.8% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.77% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $579,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Raymond James cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.57.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.66. The stock had a trading volume of 595,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,579. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

