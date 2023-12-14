NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Short Interest Down 24.5% in November

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,160,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the November 15th total of 14,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in NiSource by 5.0% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in NiSource by 0.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.2% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Trading Down 1.3 %

NI stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,716,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,562. NiSource has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

