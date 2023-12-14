NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Short Interest Update

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,160,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the November 15th total of 14,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Get NiSource alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NI

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.68. 5,716,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,562. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.0% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NiSource by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.