Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Downgraded by Johnson Rice

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NOG. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

NYSE:NOG traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.07. 635,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,416. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $56,069.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 60,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,629.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $56,069.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,629.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $306,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,494.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,946 shares of company stock worth $1,676,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

