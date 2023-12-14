NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $1,004,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at $947,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at $70,568,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in NVR by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at $875,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $234.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6,919.74. 5,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,562. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,519.05 and a twelve month high of $6,928.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6,013.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6,088.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $118.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total transaction of $6,177,286.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,983,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

