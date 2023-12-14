Oxen (OXEN) Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Oxen has a market cap of $8.08 million and $8,069.70 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,087.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00169459 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.44 or 0.00551073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.00391989 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00048362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00116214 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000681 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,894,427 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

