Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Trading Up 0.4%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.61 and last traded at $39.61. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 62.49% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (TRPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 300% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

