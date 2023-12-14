Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Trading Up 0.4%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.61 and last traded at $39.61. Approximately 5 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 62.49% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (TRPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 300% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

