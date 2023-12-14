Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,503,657 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,771,511 shares.The stock last traded at $5.74 and had previously closed at $5.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 95.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Paramount Group by 35.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 142.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 335.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group



Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Stories

