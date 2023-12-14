Parkside Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Parkside Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.12. The stock had a trading volume of 173,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,121. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $83.08 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

