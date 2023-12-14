Parkside Advisors LLC Purchases 3,686 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 5.1% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $16,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 77,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7,830.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 94.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.97. The company had a trading volume of 841,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,308. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.25. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.88 and a fifty-two week high of $167.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
