Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Parkside Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

EWU stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.54. 740,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,909. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.03.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

