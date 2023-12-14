&Partners Has $533,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

&Partners grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in AT&T were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,193,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,441,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

