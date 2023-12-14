&Partners Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

&Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of &Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. &Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137,228 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,669,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $55.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,398. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

