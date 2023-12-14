Pensionfund Sabic Buys Shares of 9,500 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in American Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.41. The stock had a trading volume of 180,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,323. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $143.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.04.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

