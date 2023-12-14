Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.34 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.09. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $64.21.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $387,212.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,394.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,818 shares of company stock worth $8,060,227 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

