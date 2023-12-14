Pensionfund Sabic Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises about 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $331,955,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,327 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,359 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,352,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,338. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

