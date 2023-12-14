Pensionfund Sabic Has $748,000 Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 14.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

AIRC stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.85. 376,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.08. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

