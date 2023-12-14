Pensionfund Sabic Makes New Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $6.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,796. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.40.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXR

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.