Pensionfund Sabic Purchases New Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,950,000 after buying an additional 39,779,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,845,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,333,000 after buying an additional 1,872,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,888,000 after buying an additional 6,338,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 72,050 shares of company stock worth $2,240,048. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,491,321. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

