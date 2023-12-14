Pensionfund Sabic Sells 700 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 968.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at about $108,803,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at about $34,262,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $288.42. 39,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,073. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.89 and its 200 day moving average is $268.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $220.21 and a 1-year high of $297.26.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,940 shares of company stock valued at $14,588,892 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

