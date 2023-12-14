Pensionfund Sabic Takes $1.80 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.6 %

Applied Materials stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.10. 2,189,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,948,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.68 and a 52-week high of $162.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

