Pensionfund Sabic Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,625. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

