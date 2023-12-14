Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Shares Gap Up to $4.18

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $4.45. Perimeter Solutions shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 135,823 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $732.83 million, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $142.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

