Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.10

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.17 ($0.04), with a volume of 1654768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

Petrel Resources Stock Up 34.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.35. The stock has a market cap of £5.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.32.

About Petrel Resources

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

