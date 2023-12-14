Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) were up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $28.84. Approximately 315,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 398,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLL. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $569.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The mineral exploration company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $47.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,558 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $98,335,000 after acquiring an additional 191,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,320,663 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $76,215,000 after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after acquiring an additional 162,476 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 6.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 589,907 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 11.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,392 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $22,645,000 after acquiring an additional 58,012 shares during the period. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

