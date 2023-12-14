PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PFL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 226,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,769. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%.

Insider Activity at PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

In related news, Director Grace Vandecruze bought 12,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $100,241.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $4,077,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 13.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 227,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 27,194 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 70,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 31.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 215,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 52,064 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.