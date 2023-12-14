PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of PFL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 226,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,769. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%.
Insider Activity at PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $4,077,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 13.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 227,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 27,194 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 70,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 31.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 215,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 52,064 shares during the last quarter.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
