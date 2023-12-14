PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Down 23.2% in November

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Insider Activity at PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
In other news, Director Grace Vandecruze purchased 12,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $100,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,345 shares in the company, valued at $100,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 19.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Price Performance
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- What is consumer discretionary?
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.