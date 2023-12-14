Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.03

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Pioneering Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -2.01.

Pioneering Technology Company Profile

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention products in Canada and the United States. It offers Safe-T-element cooking system; SmartBurner, an easy-to-install electric coil replacement; SmartRange, an electric stove shut off solution; SmartElement, a hard-wired electric coil solution; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-Sensor.

Featured Stories

