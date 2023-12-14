Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $4.31

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.58. Plug Power shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 10,132,247 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Plug Power Stock Up 13.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

