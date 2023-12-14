Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,661,800 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 13,759,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Powerlong Real Estate Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.62. Powerlong Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of 0.62 and a fifty-two week high of 0.62.

About Powerlong Real Estate

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of commercial properties. It operates its business through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management, and Other Property Development Related Services. The Property Development segment is responsible to the different phases of property development.

