Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Short Interest Up 22.2% in November

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Procure Space ETF Stock Performance
Procure Space ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.75. 9,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.10. Procure Space ETF has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79.
Procure Space ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.
Procure Space ETF Company Profile
The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.
