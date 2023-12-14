Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 52,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 151,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $520.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Pulse Biosciences

In other Pulse Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Patrick Danahy purchased 5,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $35,162.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,983.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pulse Biosciences news, insider Mitchell E. Levinson purchased 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,668.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Patrick Danahy purchased 5,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $35,162.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,983.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 623,823 shares of company stock worth $5,673,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 713.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter worth $35,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.