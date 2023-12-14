Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Trading 0.7% Higher

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $26.47. 23,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 85,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $381.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70.

Get Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLDR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 7,411.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,023,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,595,000 after buying an additional 14,823,749 shares during the period.

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.