QP Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

QP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYLD. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

XYLD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,835. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

