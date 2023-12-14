QP Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,485 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GGAL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.56. 372,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,959. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.