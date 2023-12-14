Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 249,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 287,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Quantum Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Quantum in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 3,297.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,167 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

