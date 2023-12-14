Randolph Co Inc Has $7.98 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Randolph Co Inc lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises approximately 1.3% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.28. 674,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,815. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average of $80.09.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEP

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.