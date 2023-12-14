Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Up 11.8%

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shot up 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.31. 6,817,914 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 3,428,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.44.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $448,119.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,328 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,046.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $448,119.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,328 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,046.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,439.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,672 shares of company stock worth $2,231,509 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

