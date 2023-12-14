ReddCoin (RDD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $35.53

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 90.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 53.1% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $35.53 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00169422 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008467 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002268 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.