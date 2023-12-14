Renaissance Capital LLC Has $399,000 Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 10.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,649,000 after buying an additional 645,576 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Dutch Bros by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Dutch Bros by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dutch Bros by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 81,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Dutch Bros by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $158,854,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $158,854,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $2,793,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 900,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,932,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE BROS traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 898,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 747.25, a P/E/G ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.78. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Further Reading

